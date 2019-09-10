Domestic Homicide Led To Police Chase, Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting In NW OKC
A domestic shooting led to a slow-speed chase and fatal officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.
Police were called shortly after 3:15 p.m. to the 12900 block of Stone Crest Lane near NW 122nd Street and Council Road in reference to a domestic shooting.
When police arrived, they found a woman, 33-year-old Caleea Broadus, fatally shot. Broadus was fighting with her husband, Quentin Broadus, when she was shot. A witness gave police a detailed suspect description and description of his vehicle, Oklahoma City police Capt. Larry Withrow said.
Officers located the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase through northwest Oklahoma City for about 20 minutes.
The chase ended near NW 120th Court and Warwick Drive. The driver got out of the vehicle while it was still moving and pointed a gun at officers, Withrow said.
Six police officers discharged their weapons and hit the driver. The driver, who was identified as Quentin Broadus, was taken by paramedics to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there, Withrow said.
The six officers were identified as Sgt. Chad Pickle, a 13-year veteran of the department; Sgt. Robert Allen, a 12-year veteran of the department; Sgt. Joshua Thee, a 11-year veteran of the department; officer Clifford Beloncik, a 4-year veteran of the department; officer Aaron Richards, a 4-year veteran of the department; and officer Simeon Alibrando, a 3-year veteran of the department.
All six officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.
No officers were injured in the incident.