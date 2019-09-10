News
Kansas City Chiefs To Play Oakland On CBS This Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Kansas - The first week of the 2019 NFL regular season has come to an end and many teams are looking to cement their position this week.
Kansas City took down the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday 40-26 and now have their eyes set on the Oakland Raiders who are also coming off a victory of the Denver Broncos.
The game will be in likely be the last time the Chiefs play in Oakland as the Raiders will move to Las Vegas at the end of the 2019 season.
Kansas City will take on Oakland beginning at 3:05p on CBS.
