Braised Quail With Roasted Pumpkin Purée
Montereau Executive Chef Richard Applegate has a "special occasion" kind of meal with braised quail and roasted pumpkin puree.
Ingredients:
- 4 strips of bacon cut into small pieces
- 2 quail split in half
- 3 oz unsalted butter
- 1 medium onion diced
- 2 cups low sodium chicken stock
- 1 ½ pounds roasted pumpkin
- 1 large apple (peeled & diced)
- Rosemary, Salt and Black Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Cook bacon in heavy bottom pot or Dutch oven to render the fat.
- Brown the quail on both sides in the bacon fat and remove.
- Add the butter and sauté the onion until it starts to caramelize.
- Put the quail back in. Add chicken stock and apple, simmer until quail is cooked through (8-12 mins).
- Remove the quail from the pot and add the roasted pumpkin season to taste and blend until smooth.