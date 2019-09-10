Montereau Executive Chef Richard Applegate has a "special occasion" kind of meal with braised quail and roasted pumpkin puree.

Ingredients:

  • 4 strips of bacon cut into small pieces
  • 2 quail split in half
  • 3 oz unsalted butter
  • 1 medium onion diced
  • 2 cups low sodium chicken stock
  • 1 ½ pounds roasted pumpkin
  • 1 large apple (peeled & diced)
  • Rosemary, Salt and Black Pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Cook bacon in heavy bottom pot or Dutch oven to render the fat.
  2. Brown the quail on both sides in the bacon fat and remove.
  3. Add the butter and sauté the onion until it starts to caramelize.
  4. Put the quail back in. Add chicken stock and apple, simmer until quail is cooked through (8-12 mins).
  5. Remove the quail from the pot and add the roasted pumpkin season to taste and blend until smooth.