Tulsa Police Investigating After Bike Rider Struck By Vehicle
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating after someone was hit by a car around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened near 23rd and Southwest Boulevard. A witness told police he found the victim conscious but with a head wound. Officers say the person who was hit was unable to remember what happened. Officers were able to determine the victim was riding a bike when the accident happened. EMSA transported the man to the hospital to perform CT scans and provide further treatment.
The extent of the injuries has not been determined at this time.