Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Boil pasta shells, strain and toss in a bit of olive oil to keep from sticking and set aside. Add the butter and onion to large skillet and saute’ until onions are transparent. Add heavy cream and simmer over low heat for 2-3 minutes. Whisk in the garlic, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Simmer for another 2-3 minutes. Whisk in 1.5 cups of the parmesan cheese until melted. Add basil pesto and cubed chicken and stir until well combined. Spoon the chicken Alfredo mixture into pasta shells and line Pyrex baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining ½ cup of parmesan and bake for 15 minutes.