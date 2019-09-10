BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police said they were in a standoff with an armed and barricaded subject at a neighborhood near 71st and Garnett the evening of September 10.

They were serving a felony warrant to a residence in the 4500 block of West Madison Street with U.S. Marshals when the standoff began.

They activated their Special Operations Team.

The suspect has since been arrested. 

