Broken Arrow Police End Standoff Near 71st & Garnett
Tuesday, September 10th 2019, 5:28 PM CDT
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police said they were in a standoff with an armed and barricaded subject at a neighborhood near 71st and Garnett the evening of September 10.
They were serving a felony warrant to a residence in the 4500 block of West Madison Street with U.S. Marshals when the standoff began.
They activated their Special Operations Team.
The suspect has since been arrested.
News On 6 will update this story with more details once more information is obtained...