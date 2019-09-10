Muskogee Parks Getting Major Upgrades
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Crews are nearing the finish line on a big upgrade to a Muskogee city park, and more improvements are on the way.
The playground at Civitan Park has been closed all summer as crews work to get the renovations done.
Muskogee Parks and Rec is adding to the playground at Civitan Park, as well as building a new splash pad, restrooms, and parking. The half-million dollar price tag is paid for with help from grants, the state and the city's capital improvement program.
"It's been a long time in coming, and it'll really enhance this park significantly," Parks Director Mark Wilkerson said.
He says Civitan Park isn't the only area in Muskogee getting upgrades.
Over at Hatbox Field -- the city is gearing up for a two millions dollar building construction project. And -- the city council just finalized plans to spend more than a million dollars to build Depot Green.
That'll be Muskogee's downtown gathering place for group events and activities.
"It'd be Muskogee's equivalent to the Guthrie Green, except it would be the depot green," Wilkerson said.
The city says all of these projects are important to setting up Muskogee for success, and they're anxious for them to be completed.
"I know the neighborhood and people that use this neighborhood are very anxious because the playground's been down for a long time, it hasn't been in use for all summer long. It's a busy park with our trail system so we need to get back in service quick, so we're anxious to have it back," Wilkerson said.
He says Civitan Park is expected to be done by early fall. Depot Green and the Hatbox Field project are slated to be finished by spring.