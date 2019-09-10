Sand Springs Woman Happy Her Home Is Liveable Again After Flooding
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Some families in Sand Springs' Town and Country neighborhood are finally back in their homes after May's historic flooding.
The home looks a little different than it used to for Cheryl Sewell.
"It is not finished but it is better," said Sewell.
In May, flood water filled up in Cheryl's home. She evacuated with some clothes and shoes and a few memories but the water took or ruined everything else. Since then, she has been living with family, working during the week and on the weekends she works on her house.
"It has been home for 31 years and it has the memories with my husband. I could never leave it," said Sewell.
She hasn't come this far alone. Her rooms are filled with the work of and gifts from kind people like friends and family who stepped in to help.
"There isn't anything left from before. The furniture came from friends and family. The floors were done by people from the churches," said Sewell, "It is kind of overwhelming. It was just the fact that these people gave me so much love. I just didn't know that people could be like that still but they are."
It has been a long journey but two days ago Cheryl walked back in to her home, to stay once again.
"I sat down and started crying because I made it," said Sewell, "There were so many people who helped me, I was so proud of being able to come home and I wanted everyone in the neighborhood to have faith that they were gonna get to go home."
The things inside are different now but if you ask Cheryl if home feels the same she will tell you "it feels better."
"It is a new start and it means more because I worked harder for it than I did before," said Sewell.