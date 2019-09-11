More summerlike weather remains today with highs in the lower 90s. A few isolated showers or storms may be possible across far southeastern OK later this afternoon, but the odds will remain rather low. The main item of interest continues to be the cold front arriving Thursday afternoon and evening across northern OK with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances followed by a modest cool-down Friday. The impact of this front will be short-lived. Midlevel ridging is expected to quickly return this weekend into early next week with more unseasonably warm weather heading back into northeastern OK. The pattern support for more active weather also remains for the second half of next week into the following weekend. We’re seeing the signals for cooler air developing north and trying to make a run at the southern plains around the start of fall or possibly right afterwards. The first mountain snows in Utah were recorded yesterday. Always a good sign for fall lovers.