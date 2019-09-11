Tulsa Police Respond To 3 Separate Overnight Chases
TULSA, Oklahoma - Three people are in jail after police responded to three separate car chases in three separate parts of town.
The first chase started with the driver of a U-Hual truck driving down the wrong side of the road.
Officers say this started around 101st and Skelly in East Tulsa when one officer tried to pull the driver over, but the driver took off leading police on a several mile long chase before it finally came to an end.
Police say the driver was cooperating at first, but then decided to stop and that's when they arrested him.
At this time, they say they're not sure if the U-Haul and the things inside the truck were stolen.
About an hour later, police responded to another chase near 46th Street North and Garrison.
This chase also started with a traffic stop, but the driver again took off.
Police say this chase ended when the driver and passenger both got out of the car and tried to run from officers. Both people were arrested and taken to jail.
The third chase police responded to was around the 31st and Memorial area.