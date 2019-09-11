Superintendent Hofmeister To Speak With Congress About Gun Violence, Trauma In Schools
Oklahoma's State Superintendent is in Washington D.C. and is set to go before congress Wednesday to speak about gun violence and trauma in schools.
Superintendent Hofmeister is one of four panelists invited to go before a U.S. House subcommittee hearing on "trauma-informed instruction."
She will talk about how Oklahoma supports students with trauma.
The state is part of a case study for how to combat childhood trauma in schools. So, Hofmeister can give a unique take on the subject.
Oklahoma has one of the highest rates for what is known as Adverse Childhood Effects, or ACEs, traumatic events in childhood.
The state has also become a national leader in recognizing and treating ACEs. A recent $12 million grant made it possible for Oklahoma to hire regional mental health professionals and fund training programs for teachers.
This summer alone more than 4,000 Oklahoma teachers were trained in recognizing and responding to trauma.
Wednesday morning's hearing on Capitol Hill starts at 9:15.
The CEO of Chicago Public Schools, an associate Superintendent in rural West Virginia, and the California Surgeon General are also part of the panel.