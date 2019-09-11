News
Deadly Head-On Crash In Osage County Sends 3 Children To Hospital
Wednesday, September 11th 2019, 8:19 AM CDT
Updated:
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma - One person is dead after a head-on crash in Osage County.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it happened on highway 11 south of Pawhuska around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Troopers say a Dodge Durango was heading westbound carrying four children all under 6 years old when a Honda Accord hit them head-on.
Troopers say the driver of the Accord, Steven Haber, was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV's driver, Rebecca McLain, a 6-year-old, and 9-month-old are in critical condition. A 2-year-old is still in the hospital and a 1-year-old was treated and released.