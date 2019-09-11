Multiple Ceremonies Held In Northeastern Oklahoma To Remember The Victims Of 9/11
It's been 18 years since the September 11th attacks left nearly 3,000 people dead in the worst act of terrorism in the nation's history.
Families of the victims gathered near ground zero in New York City.
Like years past, the names of those killed will be read during today's ceremony from the 9/11 Memorial plaza in lower Manhattan.
President Trump is scheduled to join a remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon which is the sight of the second attack. President George W. Bush is also expected to be there.
Vice President Mike Pence will be attending a ceremony near Shanksville, Pennsylvania which is the third attack site.
And here in Green Country, people will gather at the Twin Towers Monument in Washington Irving Park.
The Bartlesville Fire Department will also hold a special ceremony at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning to honor the lives lost. That'll be happening at the Central Fire Station and everyone is invited to attend.