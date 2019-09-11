News
Fire Marshal's Office Investigating Tecumseh Home Explosion
Wednesday, September 11th 2019, 8:49 AM CDT
The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office and the Tecumseh Fire Department are investigating a home explosion Wednesday.
Fire officials said Tecumseh firefighters responded at approximately 6 a.m. to a house fire located in the 200 block of Edd Dr. Witnesses told arriving crews the house exploded.
Investigators said their appeared to be evidence of an explosion.
The fire marshal and ONG are investigating. No cause has been determined at this time.
No injuries were reported.