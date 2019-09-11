BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - This weekend is the 40th anniversary of Scotfest in Oklahoma and the event has a new mascot this year.

Aleah Campbell is here to talk about Scotfest along with Big Wullie. Scotfest is happening September 13th, 14th, and 15th at Broken Arrow Event Park which is just off the Creek Turnpike near the NSU campus.

Tickets are available, Click Here For More Details

 
