News
Axe Throwers Damage One Of Tulsa Woodward Park's Oldest Oak Trees
TULSA, Oklahoma - Woodward Park staff want to know who vandalized one of their trees with an axe. Someone painted a big target on one of the park's largest and oldest oak trees.
Then, the vandal threw an axe at the tree several times, causing some damage.
"I've seen all kinds of graffiti. We normally have some problems with hammocks, but we've never have we had an axe throwing in the park," said Chief Horticulturalist Heather Michaelson-Hale.
The axe cut through the bark and into the tree's interior. Horticulturalists say that could lead to insect and disease damage.