News
Northeast Oklahoma Voters Approve School Bond Issues
Wednesday, September 11th 2019, 12:54 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - A number of school bond elections brought voters out Tuesday night in Green Country.
Oologah-Talala voters passed two school bonds totaling over $10 million for construction and transportation. Folks in McAlester also passed two different school bonds for $2.7 million in construction and transportation.
Mounds voters passed $2.5 million dollars in bonds, and voters in Keys also approved over $2 million dollar in construction bonds.
A $980,000 transportation bond passed for Henryetta Public Schools, and a $250,000 bond for transportation also passed in Pawhuska.