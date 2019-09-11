News
News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter Climbs 9/11 Memorial Stairs With First Responders
Wednesday, September 11th 2019
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - First responders - 250 of them - started their 110 floor climb in full gear at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday, the moment the first plane hit the World Trade Center.
News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter climbed the whole way with them. The first responders pushed themselves to the limit in full gear to honor their fallen brothers and sisters.
"First responders are a family. We show up together, we work together, we walk them out together. And try to remember those that fell on 9/11," said Matt Lay, Tulsa Firefighters Union.
