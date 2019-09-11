Montereau 'Knocker Knitters' Make Handmade Breast Prostheses For Women In Need
TULSA, Oklahoma - Breast Cancer Awareness Month is next month, and the Komen Race for the Cure is in a couple of weeks, but for a group of ladies at Tulsa’s Montereau breast cancer awareness is an every Wednesday get together.
They are called the Knocker Knitters of Montereau. The ladies meet each week and knit or crochet handmade breast prostheses for women who need them.
“It’s our mission”, says Marlys Dow one of the groups founders.
They are part of a national organization of knitters all over the country. The Montereau group has knitted hundreds of these since they began last October.
“They are made of cotton and they are washable,” Dow says, and they’re lightweight and best of all free.
They are always looking for more knitters to join the group, and they’ll teach you if you don’t know how. Contact Montereau for more information at 918-491-5200.