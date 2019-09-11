The Legacy Of Boone Pickens
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Boone Pickens, an icon in oil and business as well as one of the most famous supporters of Oklahoma State University passed away on Wednesday at the age of 91.
What Pickens did for OSU athletics forever changed the program. He created access to facilities most schools would deem crucial in today's college-level sports, and gave a leg up to the school by putting $165 million into the department.
Lewis Field was renamed Boone Pickens Stadium in September, 2003 and soon came a new west end zone, with a first-class locker room and weight room. The project began while Les Miles was the head coach for the Cowboys and continued when Mike Gundy took over in 2005. That momentum Pickens gifted to the school resulted in a Big 12 Championship and a current string of 13 bowl games.
Pickens would say he just wanted to win. He was present the day the Cowboys won a conference title in 2011.
"You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who has a greater impact on a university than Mr. Pickens has had with Oklahoma State," Gundy said at a press conference.