Later in the day, Juul issued a statement saying: "We strongly agree with the need for aggressive category-wide action on flavored products. We will fully comply with the final FDA policy when effective."

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, issued a statement saying he "strongly supports" the decision to "clear non-tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes from the market."

"Any tobacco product use, including e-cigarettes, is unsafe for youth. Nicotine can harm the developing adolescent brain. We must do everything we can to reduce the use of e-cigarettes among middle and high school students," Redfield said.