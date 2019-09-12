By late tonight and pre-dawn Friday, the boundary will be slowing its southward movement as the upper trough pulls further away from the plains. A few showers or storms may be possible early Friday morning, but the overall coverage is expected to fade quickly. The additional cloud cover should keep the afternoon highs in the lower to mid-80s Friday along with northeast winds near 10 to 15 mph. No airmass change is expected so any cooling will be directly tied to rain-cooled air and the lingering impacts of clouds. As it continues to appear now and early this week, Friday night football looks good with kickoff temps in the lower 80s and most of the games finishing in the mid-70s.