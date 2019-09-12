Warm Day Before Cold Front, Rain Brings Relief From The Heat
TULSA, Oklahoma - Another warm and breezy day is likely with highs in the lower 90s, but some minor relief is heading in our direction for tomorrow along with a chance for storms later this evening as a storm system moves across part of the area.
A cold front should enter the state later this afternoon, around the 3pm to 5pm period to our northwest, and slowly move southeast into the metro by early evening. Scattered showers and storms will become more numerous during the late afternoon and evening hours with the threat of a few strong to severe storms, mostly along or northwest of the I-44 corridor. Most of the severe weather parameters will be well to our north, closer to the vicinity of the strong upper level trough. But a few strong to severe storms will be possible across northern OK with this system with the main issues of damaging downburst of wind.
By late tonight and pre-dawn Friday, the boundary will be slowing its southward movement as the upper trough pulls further away from the plains. A few showers or storms may be possible early Friday morning, but the overall coverage is expected to fade quickly. The additional cloud cover should keep the afternoon highs in the lower to mid-80s Friday along with northeast winds near 10 to 15 mph. No airmass change is expected so any cooling will be directly tied to rain-cooled air and the lingering impacts of clouds. As it continues to appear now and early this week, Friday night football looks good with kickoff temps in the lower 80s and most of the games finishing in the mid-70s.
Late Friday night into Saturday morning may still present a small window for a shower or storm if the boundary remains intact across the area. Most data support a quick return of southerly winds with the front becoming quickly diffuse either Friday night or Saturday morning. Mid-level ridging returns quickly with highs moving back into the lower 90s this weekend with heat index values into the mid to upper 90s.
The pattern next week still features a possible upper level system or even a tropical disturbance across the southeastern U.S. but with most, it not all the influence remaining well east of our area of concern. Looks like the temps will remain steady into the lower 90s next week for highs before a stronger looking surface front arrives a week from now with a noticeable cool-down. This may be the first true fall front of the season nearing the state. Stay tuned.
Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog,
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone