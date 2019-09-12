Tulsa Police Search For Suspects After Attempted Robbery
TULSA, Oklahoma - Employees of a Tulsa bar say they are feeling thankful this morning after an attempted armed robbery went wrong near 4th Street and Memorial.
The manager said she and another employee were out back smoking when a man armed with a gun tried to rob them.
This happened around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.
News On 6 spoke with one of the people who was outside at the time of the attempted robbery, and she tells us a man was walking along the backside of the building and asked if he could use their bathroom. When he said he was only 18, the manager said she told him he was not allowed to come inside and that he kept walking further down the building.
Just a few seconds later, she says she could see someone hand the teenager a gun and he came back and demanded her money.
Luckily the bartender was able to get back inside and told the people inside what was going on.
There are cameras outside the backside and front of the bar, and police said they'll be looking over that surveillance Thursday morning to see if they can identify the armed suspects.