At Least 2,500 Missing In The Bahamas After Hurricane Dorian
The Prime Minister of The Bahamas announced at least 2,500 people have now been registered as missing in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.
In a nationwide address Wednesday night, the Bahamian Prime Minister, Hubert Minnis, said that much of the Abaco island is decimated and no longer exists.
The Prime Minister cautioned there are "many deaths, and many still missing."
The official death toll is still at 50--with 42 of those deaths on the Abaco and eight in the Grand Bahama-- but officials say that number is expected to significantly increase.
"Our Royal Bahamas Police and Defence Force officers have been providing round the clock efforts to search for and rescue Bahamians and residents in distress" said Minnis.
Minnis says the government is aggressively working to set up and secure temporary housing on both islands.
While power has been restored to much of the Grand Bahama, the electrical grid around Abaco's largest city is destroyed.
In his address, Minnis also thanked President Trump and the U.S. government who, he says, has "proven to be a true friend to the Bahamas."
The Prime Minister says The Bahamas will soon hold a national day of prayer to pay tribute to the victims.