Cleveland's Youth Football And Cheer League Investigated For Possible Embezzlement
CLEVELAND, Oklahoma - Thursday morning, News On 6 is learning more about a possible embezzlement investigation into Cleveland's youth football and cheer league.
Cleveland's police chief says no money from the 2019 registration has been deposited into the league's account. And with about 100 kids signed up, that means thousands of dollars are missing.
Police chief Clint Stout says the situation is a mess; right now, he's not sure if it's embezzlement, bad business decisions, or bad bookkeeping.
Stout says all of the league's records and receipts were brought to him in an old, cardboard diaper box.
He says the league doesn't have money for uniforms, field rental, paying the refs or concessions.
Stout says for the first games some players wore white t-shirts with numbers made out of duck tape or marker. He says cheer uniforms were never even ordered.
Stout says multiple board members are allowed to handle the money; and with no bookkeeping, it's hard to trace where the money went and will be even harder, he says, to prove embezzlement.
Stout is asking parents who registered their child with a check to bring a copy of the check to the station. For those who paid with cash, he needs to know how much and who they gave the money to.
This comes just two years after Halee Swafford pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $17,000 from the league. She's paying restitution, but hasn't been sentenced.
Stout he's investigating this as the police chief and a dad. He has a 6-year-old son who plays in the league. He also says parents are now planning fundraisers to keep the league going.