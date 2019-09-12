News
Wagoner Public Schools: Student In Custody Following Threat To Middle School
Thursday, September 12th 2019, 10:13 AM CDT
WAGONER, Oklahoma - A Wagoner student was taken into custody following a threat against the middle school, according to Wagoner Public Schools. The school said the threat was made Wednesday night.
After administrators learned of the threat, they and Wagoner police began an investigation.
"Although the investigation continues, the student involved has been taken into custody," a Facebook post states.
"Student safety is our utmost concern and our schools continue to be safe."
