Ponca City Teen Critically Injured In Crash
KAY COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Ponca City teenager is in critical condition after a collision with a semi truck Thursday morning in Kay County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash took place around 9:42 a.m. on U.S. Highway 77 about 7 miles north of Newkirk.
Troopers said a 17-year-old girl was northbound on the highway when she turned left in front of the truck and was hit on the passenger side. She was taken by medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition with head, leg and other injuries, a collision report states.
The teen, whose name was not released due to her age, was not wearing a seat belt, according to OHP. Cause of the collision is listed as improper left turn in front of traffic.
The semi driver wasn't hurt.