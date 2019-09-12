21 Arrested In LeFlore County Meth Trafficking Sweep
LE FLORE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said law enforcement agencies arrested 21 people after an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in LeFlore County.
A spokesperson said the suspects are responsible for moving 3 to 5 pounds of methamphetamine into Talihina and other parts of southeastern Oklahoma each week.
“Smaller communities like Talihina face the same types of drug issues that are impacting large cities in Oklahoma," said Mark Woodward, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
"OBN is committed to working with our local law enforcement partners to target and eliminate these drug trafficking organizations that threaten the peace and safety of rural Oklahomans.”
Woodward said the OBN and other agencies including OHP, OSBI, DEA, the District 16 Narcotics Task Force and Poteau and Talihina Police Department began serving warrants at 6 p.m. and have 21 people in custody.
They identified one man, Bobby Garman, as the leader of the drug trafficking organization.