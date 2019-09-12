News
OSU Football Team Honor Boone Pickens With Helmet Logos
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - The OSU football team will be wearing memorial helmet logos for the remainder of the season to honor Boone Pickens.
The logo will be a black rectangle with "Boone" spelled out in orange lettering. The Cowboys will debut their new look starting Saturday, September 14 as they play agaisnt the University of Tulsa.
Boone Pickens passed away September 11, 2019 at the age of 91. A memorial will be held on the OSU Campus September 25.