Touring Rock Band The Bobby Lees Thanks Tulsa For Support After Equipment Theft
TULSA, Oklahoma - The lead singer for the band - the Bobby Lees - has a new single just out and she's got a message for Tulsa.
"Thank you guys so much."
Last month, Sam Quartin and the band were in Tulsa - to play the Starlight. Their trailer, filled with equipment, and all of their merchandise was stolen.
"We thought we could recover the gear the stolen gear, but we haven't yet" says Sam.
A few pieces showed up at a pawn shop, where the clerks realized it was stolen - took it behind the counter - and kept it. The thief got away, and that's when this young rock band, from New York, found out how Tulsa responds.
"I just want to thank all the people who helped us out" says Sam, "everyone was so incredibly helpful."
Their story reached Tulsa's music scene - where bands of all kinds offered to help. The Bobby Lees played their Tulsa date, mostly on borrowed equipment, all of it gathered up in a few days, from Tulsa.
Now - with new recordings dropping and their fan base growing - the Bobby Lees go back on the road. A new tour starts next month, with dates in Buffalo, Chicago and Cleveland, but first, a fundraiser to replace what's borrowed - A GoFundMe that's trending, for a drum kit, and trailer - and the boxes and boxes of t-shirts - taken in Tulsa. "I don't know what the thieves are doing with that stuff" says Sam.
And from the Bobby Lee's - to the Tulsans who reached out - this: "We just wanted to take a minute and thank everyone in Tulsa."