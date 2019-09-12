News
Tulsa Police: Standoff Ends After Using Less Than Lethal Force
Thursday, September 12th 2019, 7:36 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - A standoff took place Thursday after police tried to arrest man in northeast Tulsa.
According to police, around 4 p.m. Tulsa Police found Justin Grundy at his home near North Harvard Avenue and East Apache Street. Grundy had a felony warrant for shooting with intent to kill.
Tulsa Police said they used their special operations team to bring Grundy into custody after using less than lethal force.