TULSA, Oklahoma - A standoff took place Thursday after police tried to arrest man in northeast Tulsa.

According to police, around 4 p.m. Tulsa Police found Justin Grundy at his home near North Harvard Avenue and East Apache Street. Grundy had a felony warrant for shooting with intent to kill.

Tulsa Police said they used their special operations team to bring Grundy into custody after using less than lethal force. 

 