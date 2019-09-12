11-Year-Old Oklahoma Boy Saves Toddler From Drowning in Lake Eucha
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma - An 11-year-old boy's quick actions are credited with saving a toddler who nearly drowned in Lake Eucha.
Weston Dart said he never thought he would save a life. After he helped get a drowning two-year-old girl out of the water, he's being called a hero.
Swimming, cliff jumping and rope swinging were Weston Dart's plans for a Sunday afternoon at Lake Eucha.
"We were just swimming and having fun out there," Weston said.
The 11-year-old and his dad Cory returned to a creek area of the lake with a small beach.
That's when Weston noticed a rogue floatie out in the water.
"I saw a floatie first coming by, and after that I saw what looked to be a little girl," he said.
"I could tell something was wrong," he said.
Weston jumped into action, and with the help of his dad, took the 2-year-old to land.
"Around her lips was blue, under her eyes she looked tired. She was passed out," Weston said.
Before Sgt. Jason Hutcheson with the Delaware County Sheriff's office arrived, dad Cory tried to get the toddler to respond.
"I gave her a few pats on the back, she at that point, gave a cough," Sgt. Hutcheson said.
Hutcheson now calling Weston a hero.
"We would be telling a much different story if it wasn't for Weston Dart," he said.
Cory, and mom Megan, beam with pride.
"I still can't put into words to explain how proud I felt of him that day," Megan said. "It's pretty awesome."
That little girl is expected to make a full recovery.
The sheriff's office said parents need to pay close attention to their kids, and everyone should always wear a life vest while on the water.
As for Weston, he plans on getting CPR certified, and hopes to work in search and rescue one day.