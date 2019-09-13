More than $100 billion in new American tariffs on Chinese goods took effect this week, with another $200 billion set to hit in December. By year's end, nearly every good imported from China will be taxed by the U.S. government — about $550 billion worth of total goods — paid for by American companies. Mr. Trump hiked the tariffs last month after China raised duties on $75 billion in U.S. goods amid an escalating trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

U.S. employers hired 130,000 workers in August amid signs of slowing job-creation, leaving the jobless rate at 3.7%.

Tariffs on imported Chinese goods are paid for by U.S. companies, not China as President Donald Trump has erroneously claimed. In July alone, tariffs cost American businesses $6.8 billion, according to figures released Wednesday by Tariffs Hurt the Heartland, a coalition of companies and trade associations that oppose the taxes. Rising trade uncertainty can hurt companies' ability to plan and hold back spending, which in turn can slow economic growth.

"The data speaks for itself — the trade war is having a serious negative impact on the U.S. economy," Deutsche Bank economist Torsten Slok said in a note to investors this week. That impact includes a drop in firms planning capital expenditures in the next three to six months, falling CEO and business confidence, and a decline in job openings.

U.S. economic growth, in the midst of a record expansion that has lasted for more than a decade, is starting to slow. The Congressional Budget Office this week forecast GDP of 2.3% for 2019, compared with 2.9% last year. The agency projects growth to slow to 1.8% in 2020, below historic averages.