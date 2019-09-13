Instead, Mr. Trump said, that will be delayed until Oct. 15.

The two sides have agreed to resume negotiations in Washington early next month. By delaying his tariff increase by two weeks, Trump has allowed for at least the theoretical possibility that the negotiators could make enough progress to avert his tariff increase indefinitely.

As the trade war continues, analysts have warned of the impact on the U.S. economy and workers, with Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi finding in a new report that the White House's imposition of tariffs on hundreds of billions worth of Chinese imports has resulted in 300,000 fewer jobs being created and reduced U.S. gross domestic product by an estimated 0.3%.