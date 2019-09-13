News
UPDATE: Hominy Police Department's Phones Working After Being Down
Friday, September 13th 2019, 7:25 AM CDT
Hominy Police say the department's phones are now working after the lines were not working Friday morning.
Officials had instructed residents to call 911 if they had an emergency.
Officials had said to call the Osage County Sheriff's Office for non-emergency calls and they would contact the Hominy Police Department.
The phone lines began working again before 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.