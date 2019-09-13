Democratic Debate Focused On Healthcare, Gun Control
Ten Democrats squared off in a lengthy debate at Texas Southern University Thursday night.
A fight over healthcare kicked off the third Democratic Presidential debate.
Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren defended medicare for all while more moderate candidates pushed back.
The debate was the first since recent mass shootings killed more than two dozen people in Texas, putting gun violence in focus.
The debate was also just one day after the 18th anniversary of 9/11.
South Bend Mayor and Veteran Pete Buttigieg called for a stop to endless war.
The five candidates, who were asked, all promised to bring American troops home from Iraq and Afghanistan.
The candidates were critical of President Trump's trade war with China and accused him of deepening divisions in The United States.
The next debate will be on October 15th in Ohio and will likely be another two-night debate because 11 candidates have already qualified for that round.