A few early morning showers will continue for the next hour or so, but the coverage is waning quickly as the main upper level support is now well removed from the boundary. Later this afternoon, a few spotty showers or storms can’t be ruled out along the front to our south, but the chances will remain low. The temperatures this afternoon will be tied to how long the morning clouds will stick around and when they begin to thin out across the north. We’ve stuck with a middle ground compromise from the convective allowing models and the hi-res data. This means we’re staying with highs in the lower 80s today with northeast winds near 10 mph with a few sunbreaks to the north. No airmass change will occur today. The good news for most of our Friday night football games will be the temperatures mostly in the 70s, dropping from the lower 80s after kickoff. Much improved from last week’s football weather.