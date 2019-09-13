News
Smoochie Wallus To Perform At Tulsa MisFest Music Event
TULSA, Oklahoma - A special music event is happening Saturday, September 14 at Guthrie Green. Tulsa's MisFEST is based on empowering female musicians to succeed.
Smoochie Wallus, one of the bands performing at the event, was our guest on 6 in the Morning.
MisFEST starts at 3 p.m. with headliner KT Tunstall performing at 9 p.m. Smoochie Wallus is set to go on stage at 5:40 p.m.
Other performers are Good Villains, Tea Rush, Bamb, Yardbone and Shoulda Been Blonde.