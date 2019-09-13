Despite Strong Start, It's Fair to Be Skeptical of OU Defense
On this week's "West of Everest" podcast:
It's the Sooners' first road contest of the year and it comes against one of the worst offenses in college football. What's going on with Chip Kelly and UCLA, and will OU's defense make sure the Bruins' offense continues to struggle? Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts and the Sooners' offense should be able to roll right along against UCLA... right?
Plus, Bill Bedenbaugh is not happy with the way OU's offensive line has played so far this year. We'll play you sound from Coach, as well as starting center Creed Humphrey.
After the guys give their final OU-UCLA predictions, they talk Texas-LSU -- which includes a mea culpa involving Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow -- and stick around as we make picks for the best five games of the weekend.