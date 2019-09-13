News
Missing Special Needs Woman Believed To Be In Danger, Pryor Police Say
Friday, September 13th 2019, 2:10 PM CDT
Updated:
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Law enforcement are asking for the public's help after a 23-year-old special needs woman went missing Friday afternoon, September 13. The Pryor Police Department and Mayes County Sheriff's Office said Melinda Bernesser was last seen heading into a wooded area just north of the Green Country Trailer park in Pryor around noon.
She was wearing pink pajama pants and a multi-colored shirt. She's described as about 5'6" and 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
The trailer park is located at 501 N. Taylor St.
Officers believe Bernesser is in danger, and they ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the Pryor Police Department at 918-825-1212.