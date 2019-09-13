Tulsa DJ Andy Barber Remembers Rocker Eddie Money
TULSA, Oklahoma - People in Green Country and around the world are remembering singer Eddie Money after his death.
Money won fame with hits like "Two Tickets to Paradise." He died September 13 at age 70.
Andy Barber from 92.9 The Drive met Money several times throughout their careers.
Barber found out about the singer's death moments before he went on the air Friday.
"That's real radio. That's why we're live and local on The Drive because we can do that. and we can talk about Eddie Money," Barber said.
"I'm glad I saw him at the Tulsa State Fair the last time. And it was all up tempo. He said 'hey enough taking to you, let me talk to these girls over here.'"
Barber says Money's music will live on, on stations like The Drive. That station is owned by Griffin Communications, the parent company of News On 6.