Tulsa Police Looking For Accused Con Artist
Tulsa police are looking for a local concrete guy who has a warrant for his arrest and two felony charges.
We first told you about Bill Holcombe with Engineered Concrete Systems in March when both the Better Business Bureau and Home builders Association issued a warning about him.
Victims hire Holcombe and pay him. He hires subcontractors but police say he doesn't pay them and keeps the money for himself. The subcontractors then put a lien on the victims' homes.
Allison and her husband met Holcombe at the Tulsa Home and Garden show in the fall of 2018 and say he had an impressive set up and was very professional. They say at that time, he had positive reviews on the BBB website and was a member of the Home builders Association.
"Within a week, we signed the contract, he immediately sent people out, they started working and were on site about 30 days. We gave him money down to cover expenses and he disappeared," Allison said.
Then, they learned the subcontractor doing the work, hadn't been paid, so put a five-thousand dollar lien on their property.
"He told us he had problems with his sick grandchild and at first, we were compassionate and thought maybe it was really happening. We waited five months, then filed a police report," Allison said.
Police say another man paid Holcombe $42,000 and the subcontractor also was not paid. That man filed a $26,000 lien against that victim's home.
"They are devastated and frustrated and basically, lost all hope, they just got put in such a financial pinch," Detective Rob Guardiola, Tulsa Police Financial Crimes Unit.
Police say they can't get in contact with Holcombe.
His BBB rating is now an F and police say he's been banned from working at the home show.
"We had people calling us, telling us it happened to them, subcontractors telling us their horror stories, asking if we knew where he was. It's been a very frustrating process," Allison said.
Both victims ended up paying the lien, then paying more money to get their work completed and hope something happens to stop this from happening to others.
"I wish he'd go to jail. That would be justice served," Allison said.
Tulsa police urge any additional victims to file a police report.
You can do it online at tulsapolice.org or call the detective at 918-596-7141.