News
Radio Host Rickey Smiley Brings Morning Show To Tulsa's Gathering Place
TULSA, Oklahoma - A national radio host brought his show to Tulsa's Gathering Place Friday, September 13. It was all part of the park's one year anniversary celebrations.
News On 6's new camera inside the park got a good view - it's part of the Osage Casino Skycam Network.
Hundreds of people came out to be a part of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, which aired live from the park's boathouse.
Smiley says it was incredible to see such a big turnout.
"It was awesome, man. Our live broadcasts are special. You know, people listen to us on the radio every morning and just for them to be able to see us live," he said.
Smiley took time to meet with folks after the show.