Collinsville Farm Hippie Market Open All Year - Indoors
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma - Most farmers markets are beginning to think about closing down for the season. Not the newest one - Farm Hippie in Collinsville is an indoor farmers market that plans to stay open year round, five days a week.
Ash Winfield and his wife Carrie Beth retired from careers they enjoyed to do something they really love, and operating this year round market is it.
"One side of the store features locally made skin care products and other boutique type items," said Ash Winfield. "On the other side of the store is a lot more farmers market."
There is locally grown produce, baked goods, and honey from four Oklahoma locations. There are eggs milk and cheese and a couple of meat suppliers.
"The hippie side of Farm Hippie is we want to be eco-friendly. We want to go back to growing and eating the way Grandma
and Grandpa did.".
Farm Hippie is at 1117 West Main in Collinsville and is open Tuesday through Saturday.