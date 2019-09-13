Tulsa Aviation, Education Celebrated At Flight Night
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa and aviation go hand in hand. At Flight Night, money was raised to help get Oklahoma students excited about aerospace and STEM curriculum.
It was big excitement for a great cause Thursday night as guests enjoyed a high-octane airshow.
The non-profit organization Flight Night raised money to pay for STEM education in Oklahoma, something President Mandy Leemhuis said is critical for our state.
"Oklahoma's going to need nineteen thousand more stem jobs in the next nine years," Leemhuis said.
Flight Night is dedicated to making sure students get the right education so Oklahoma's work force is strong. That means giving money to programs like Fab Lab Tulsa and awarding grants to teachers who stress the importance of STEM curriculum.
"We invest heavily in our teachers, we feel like they are the core of what we do," Leemhuis said.
Paula Kedy is with Ada schools where they're building an aviation lab for the STEM program they've started.
"This will go a long ways in helping us with the resources we need for that laboratory. We have some new simulators, we have some other things we'd like to add to the lab and so this will definitely help us as we build programming," said Kedy.
The money donated will go to a variety of programs across Green Country associated with STEM.