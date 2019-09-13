News
Tulsa County Election Board Hiring 500 New Precinct Workers
The Tulsa County Election Board is recruiting new precinct workers.
The election board staff is preparing to train 500 new workers that they'll need next year. They anticipate a very busy 2020 election year.
"When you have 262 distinct precincts, and we have to have three precinct workers at each polling location, you have a lot of turnover," said Gwen Freeman, the Tulsa Co. Election Board Secretary.
The recruiting number is 918-596-5762.
The pay can be as much as $100 per election next year.