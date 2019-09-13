The Tulsa County Election Board is recruiting new precinct workers. 

The election board staff is preparing to train 500 new workers that they'll need next year. They anticipate a very busy 2020 election year. 

"When you have 262 distinct precincts, and we have to have three precinct workers at each polling location, you have a lot of turnover," said Gwen Freeman, the Tulsa Co. Election Board Secretary.

The recruiting number is 918-596-5762.

The pay can be as much as $100 per election next year. 