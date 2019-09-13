Pawhuska Students Honor Crash Victims At Football Game
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma - A grieving family was shown support at a Pawhuska football game as students and members of the community wore pink and blue clothing to honor children that were hurt in a car accident.
Pawhuska students and community members tend to support their team with bright orange colors, but on Friday, September 13 they showed up wearing pink and blue.
On Tuesday, Becky Smith, three of her four daughters and another child were heading to Pawhuska for a softball game against Barnsdall when a driver hit them head-on.
Relatives of Smith say her and her 2-year-old daughter Lucy suffered injuries but have been released from intensive care. The other two babies in the car will be okay. 6-year-old Billie Jo was unable to be saved but is on life-support to donate organs.
“We know that there will be three other children who’s lives can be saved because of Billie Jo’s," said Christy White, Smith's cousin.
Pawhuska senior Abigail Easley and sophomore Nevaeh Taylor heard about the crash and knew they had to do something in support.
"It's innocent children going through a horrible time they don't deserve to fight alone," Easley said.
The two organized with the student council to sell T-shirts and balloons with all the profit going to the Smiths.
“Every note, every call, every Facebook post, every little thing - the love being shown is helping us take this one day at a time. We’re so very thankful for that," White said.
You can donate to their GoFundMe here.