Sources: Woman Arrested In Connection With Beggs Triple Homicide
Friday, September 13th 2019, 10:24 PM CDT
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - One person has been arrested in connection to an on-going investigation of a triple homicide that took place in Okmulgee County.
According to sources close to the investigation, Keegan Harroz is currently in the Oklahoma County jail. Officials are saying she was arrested and is accused of intimidating a witness.
Okmulgee County investigators say the homicide investigation is still on-going and Harroz has not been officially charged at this time.
Investigators said last Saturday a relative found Jack and Evelyn Chandler along with their daughter Tiffany Eichor shot to death inside their home.
