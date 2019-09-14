News
2 Arrested For Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle And Drugs
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police have two people in custody on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Police say they spotted the stolen car at a QuikTrip on Admiral and Memorial they moved in and detained the driver Kenneth Lee Hayes and the passenger Jasmine Danielle Thompson.
While searching both Hayes and Thompson, officers found the drugs. Officers said they recognized Thompson from a previous traffic stop last month.