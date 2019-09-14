News
Day 3 Of Rogers County Fair Underway At Claremore Expo
Saturday, September 14th 2019, 8:33 AM CDT
Updated:
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Day 3 of the Rogers County Fair began on Saturday and it's set to be the biggest day yet.
From Dueling Pianos to livestock, and pet shows, the Rogers County Fair will have something for everyone. The Fair is located at the Claremore Expo Center, 400 Veterans Parkway in Claremore, Oklahoma.
The Rogers County Fair has free admission including concerts and parking. A full list of events can be found HERE
Video: Young Agriculture Students Take Part In Rogers County Fair